Eddie Howe says Newcastle will need more quality and depth in their squad next season if they are to cope with the demands of a potential Champions League campaign.

Howe’s side are guaranteed to at least reach the Europa League after thrashing Brighton 4-1 on Thursday.

But the third placed Magpies have a lucrative Champions League berth within their grasp.

They will be certain of qualifying if they win one of their last two games against Leicester on Monday or Chelsea on May 28.

Newcastle boss Howe has spent over £250 million ($310 million) to revitalise his squad since taking charge in 2021 and he knows further investment in new signings will be required to compete in the Premier League and Europe next term.

