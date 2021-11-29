Eddie Howe says it would be “foolish” for him to promise that bottom side Newcastle will buy their way out of Premier League relegation trouble in the January transfer window.

The new boss celebrated his 44th birthday on Monday by preparing his team for Tuesday’s clash with Norwich, with the club still seeking their first win of the season after 13 matches.

Newcastle, who lost 2-0 at Arsenal on Saturday, are six points adrift of safety at the foot of the table but they have vital home matches against the Canaries and Burnley — the two clubs directly above them — over the coming week.

