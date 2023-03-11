Eddie Howe says further limits on spending would inhibit Newcastle’s blueprint for success following a call from Liverpool owner John W Henry for tougher restrictions on clubs.

Henry, initially a supporter of the collapsed European Super League, this week voiced his support for extra curbs on Premier League clubs to preserve healthy competition.

But Magpies manager Howe, who has spent heavily since taking over at St James’ Park in November 2021, said he would not welcome fresh limits on top of existing regulations.

“I wouldn’t want to see any more restrictions on spending,” he said on Friday.

“We have spent money, don’t get me wrong, but future restrictions would certainly deny our ability to improve as quickly as we want to.”

