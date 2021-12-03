Eddie Howe has urged Newcastle to make history by recovering from their winless start to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle have gone 14 games without a victory and sit bottom of the table heading into Saturday’s match against fellow strugglers Burnley.

The struggling Magpies are just the fourth team to fail to win any of their first 14 games in a Premier League campaign. All of the previous three — Swindon, QPR and Sheffield United — were relegated.

