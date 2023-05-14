Eddie Howe called for tighter security in Premier League stadiums after the Newcastle manager was confronted by an angry Leeds fan during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

The Leeds supporter climbed out of the stands and entered the technical area to confront Howe before being whisked away by stewards.

Leeds later said the man had been arrested and banned for life by the club.

But Howe said the incident showed there is work to do to ensure managers and players can be guaranteed their safety in hostile environments.

