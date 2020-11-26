Are you looking for a website containing all the answers on gambling, online casinos, live casinos, sports betting, and the most popular casino games? If you think there is no such website as you already tried so many, and there was always something missing, there is good news for you.

HowtoCasino is a brand new online casino and ‘gambling Wikipedia’ designed to help gamblers find all the answers and learn about their favourite games on a single website. With HowtoCasino, you will no longer need to switch between different pages, searching for the information you need.

HowtoCasino contains a wide variety of subjects and covers lots of different topics. The website aims to become a go-to place for all avid players and those just learning their first steps. Hence, subjects are diverse, from simple overviews to guides, tips and tricks, and strategies.

Not only does this website cover regular casino games, but it goes a step further. HowtoCasino offers general casino topics that include articles about etiquette in the casino or how to prevent dangerous compulsive gambling.

That means HowtoCasino is committed to responsible gambling, promoting only the fun, entertaining gaming experience, and educating players to enjoy the game, but not allow it to take over their lives.

HowtoCasino: One website, all the answers

As the website's name already indicates, the vast majority of the posts are how-to articles. For example: ‘How to play Blackjack?’ or ‘How to Win at a Casino With Little Money?’

One of the most common types of search queries online is ‘How to sth.’ So, the team leading this project, Mep Marketing from the Netherlands, decided to present the content in the most user-friendly way.

With so many questions and answers on this website, HowtoCasino decided to help readers quickly navigate and find what they're looking for by providing many different categories.

These categories are named subjects, and at the moment, the website has 13 of them: backgammon, blackjack, slots, live casino, baccarat, sports betting, poker, online casino, craps, roulette, casino general, other games, casino bonuses.

However, soon new subjects will be introduced, with lots of original articles, so players have a lot to look forward to in the near future.

Searching and finding the articles on HowtoCasino is more than easy. You only need to type your inquiry in the top search bar or right below it, and the post will be in front of you in seconds. You can filter the content by subjects too, both in the top right-hand corner or sidebar.

Each subject page contains a series of posts related to this page's topic, with a quick guide below. These are not comprehensive guides but rather basic overviews enough to start exploring further through the posts.

Finally, each page has an FAQ section with a few questions to help get quick answers on the spot.

Write your article for HowtoCasino

HowtoCasino is a Wikipedia-like website, meaning it offers loads of useful information, and it allows its readers to edit and improve the content. In this way, HowtoCasino encourages experienced players to share their knowledge and even write their posts on topics they deem relevant for the website.

If you have a question and HowtoCasino doesn't offer an answer, you can contact the experts' team to solve this issue. You can even suggest some topics or add new information to the existing content.

To do any of these, first, contact the HowtoCasino team. Contact details are available in the header and the footer of the website.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.