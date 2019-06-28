HSBC Malta has unveiled three new members of its senior management team, with the bank saying it is now shifting its focus to growing its business.

Michel Cordina was appointed as the bank’s executive director and head of business development earlier this year with a remit to develop the bank’s business with its primary clients and external stakeholders.

He has been replaced as head of commercial banking by Joyce Grech, with Gerard Walsh appointed, subject to regulatory approval, as the bank’s new chief risk officer.

“With Michel, Joyce and Gerard’s appointments we are clearly signalling that following completion of our successful risk management programme, HSBC is now increasing focus on growth,” said bank CEO Andrew Beane.

“I am also proud that in line with our merit-based commitment to diversity and inclusion, two of HSBC’s three business divisions are led by talented female executives.”



Mr Cordina started his banking career in 1981 with Mid-Med Bank Limited and HSBC in 1999. He has worked in various areas of banking in both Personal Banking and Commercial Banking business units. He has also led a number of operational and support functions of the bank. Mr Cordina has occupied various executive roles within HSBC Malta including, Deputy Head of Operations and Head of Business Transformation. He was also the Programme Manager responsible for bringing the HSBC UK Contact Centre to Malta. In 2010, he was was seconded to HSBC Commercial Banking in London where he performed the role of Head of Sales Performance.



Appointed Chief Risk Officer in April 2013, Ms Grech has worked with HSBC for 22 years. During her career, she has undertaken a number of roles, principally in Malta. Ms Grech started her career in Trade Finance and Commercial Banking before moving to the bank’s Credit department where she spent over five years, the last three of which as Deputy Head of Credit. Before taking up her role as Chief Risk Officer she worked in the bank’s Retail Banking and Wealth Management division where she headed the Customer Value Management department.



In her new capacity, she will lead the Commercial Banking business to deliver products and services to the bank’s diverse business customers, supporting them locally and internationally.

Mr Walsh is originally from South Africa and served previously as Chief Risk Officer for HSBC Mauritius before joining HSBC in Malta as Head of Risk Governance and Lending Services in 2018. He has been with HSBC since January 2007 and during his tenure as Chief Risk Officer, in the Mauritius office, covered both the domestic and offshore operations. Gerard is a certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist. Mr Walsh is expected to build on the strong risk management practices already in place, ensuring that growth is achieved in a safe and sustainable manner.