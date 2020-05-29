HSBC Bank Malta, through its subsidiary HSBC Global Asset Management (Malta) Ltd, has launched a new microsite for the public which aims to deliver increased investment knowledge to the community.

The Investment Academy site, which can be accessed at https://www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com.mt/en/individual-investor/investor-resources/investment-academy, will provide customers and non-customers with easy to read and timely advice on how to make their money work better and smarter. Most importantly, the website will help users to better understand the main concepts of investing

The material will cover key investment topics, financial and economic concepts and other insights, bringing the international expertise of HSBC Group to investors in Malta. In turn, the Investment Academy will help users to navigate the investment world and make more informed decisions about mutual fund investments.

Konrad Borg Myatt, HSBC Global Asset Management (Malta) Ltd CEO, commented: “The world of investments may sometimes feel daunting, however, through this academy, HSBC is delighted to be able to offer the local investor base access to simple yet practical materials aimed at educating visitors on their journey into the realm of investments. If you are thinking about setting money aside for your future or you’re already an investor, we invite you to make use of our newly-launched microsite.”

More information regarding HSBC’s wealth management services is also available at www.hsbc.com.mt/wealth-management.