The MSE Equity Total Return Index climbed a further 0.8 per cent, as it closed at 8,103.894 points. A total of 18 equities were active, of which nine closed in the green, while six closed in the opposite direction.

Total weekly turnover increased by 70 per cent, as it reached €1.53m – generated across 116 transactions.

Over the past week, RS2 Software plc was the most liquid equity with 637,506 shares changing hands, worth approximately €1.09m.

The equity continued to experience a high level of volatility, reaching a weekly low price of €1.71 during Thursday’s session, but managed to regain 0.58 per cent yesterday to close at €1.72 – a week-on-week drop of 9.5 per cent.

On the other hand, a gain of 2.9 per cent was recorded in the company’s preference shares, having closed at €1.80 on a mere volume worth just €90.

Looking at the banking industry, Bank of Valletta plc started off the week flat but managed to gain 2.8 per cent, to close at €0.925. A total of five deals involving 16,136 shares were executed

HSBC Bank Malta plc was slightly more liquid with 32,666 shares changing ownership across five transactions. The equity ended the week 3.8 per cent higher, at €0.83.

Lombard Bank Malta plc remained unchanged from last week, with 6,442 shares being traded. The equity closed at €1.87, after trading at a weekly high of €1.90.

FIMBank plc announced that the Board of Directors will be meeting on August 12, 2021 to consider and approve the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended June 30, 2021.

No trading took place in the equity during the week.

Mapfre Middlesea plc ended the week in the green, with a 12.2 per cent week-on-week increase. A total weekly turnover of €18,784 was spread over eight deals involving 7,898 shares.

The equity closed at a year-to-date high of €2.40.

In the IT sector, BMIT Technologies plc (BMIT) shares jumped by 4.2 per cent as yesterday’s final deal in the closing minutes, was executed at €0.50.

During the week, a total of 54,200 BMIT shares changed ownership across seven transactions.

Harvest Technology plc (Harvest) shares declined by 2% as three deals were executed at €1.50.

Over the past two months, the share price of the company has traded above this week’s closing price and close to its all-time high of €1.57. Since the beginning of the year, Harvest shares are up by 1.4 per cent.

GO plc (GO) was the second most liquid equity, as 11 deals worth nearly €192,000 were executed. The equity traded between a weekly low of €3.30 and a high of €3.36 – the week’s closing price.

As a result, GO shares closed the week flat. Trading activity took place in the opening three sessions, while no trades were recorded on Thursday and yesterday. GO shares are down by 5 per cent since the beginning of the year.

MIA shares decline by 0.8 per cent

In the hospitality sector International Hotel Investments plc shares gained 1.5%, to end the week at €0.66. Four deals worth €7,700 shares were recorded.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shares gained 3 per cent, or €0.25, as two deals were executed at €8.50, worth just €5,200. PG plc shares gained 1 per cent, as two trades worth €24,600 were recorded.

Last Tuesday, PG plc held a meeting where the Board of Directors of the company resolved to distribute a net interim dividend of €3.2m, equivalent to a net dividend of €0.02963 per ordinary share.

This dividend will be paid on July 19 to the ordinary shareholders who are on the Company’s shareholders’ register as at the close of business on July 13, 2021.

Malta International Airport plc (MIA) shares declined by 0.8 per cent or €0.05, as the equity failed to hold on to last week’s closing price of €6.40. Trading was spread across four trading sessions as €50,000 worth of shares were traded.

Last Wednesday, MIA published the traffic results for the month of June. The anticipated reopening of tourism welcomed 190,505 passengers by the end of the month.

This figure marks an improvement over the traffic handled in the previous months but translates into a drop of nearly 74% compared to June 2019.

Last month’s top drivers of passenger traffic were Italy, Germany, France, Poland, and Spain, with the Spanish market making a comeback among MIA’s five most popular destinations following the resumption of flights to Valencia and Seville in June.

A survey conducted by the European Travel Commission in May 2021 revealed that surveyed Europeans who were planning to travel in summer showed a preference for Southern European destinations including Spain, Italy, France, and Greece.

In the property sector, Trident Estates plc gained 1.35 per cent to finish the week at €1.50, after trading at a weekly high of €1.54.

Two deals of €4,300 shares were executed. Similar trading value took place in Tigne’ Mall plc shares, as one deal was executed at €0.75.

MIDI plc shares lost 0.5 per cent, as the equity closed at €0.426, having recovered from a weekly low of €0.394.

Malita Investments plc lost 1.7 per cent, or €0.015, ending the week at the €0.845 price mark. Three deals of 27,000 shares were executed.

Lastly, MaltaPost plc was active on thin volume, registering a weekly gain of 3.3 per cent.

The postal services company was active over two deals of 2,459 shares. The MSE MGS Total Return Index gained 0.3 per cent, reaching 1,106.31 points.

Out of 18 active issues, nine headed north, while a further nine headed in the opposite direction.

The 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) registered a 3.8% gain, as it closed at €120. On the other hand, the 4.8% MGS 2028 (I) suffered the biggest decline, with a drop of 0.87 per cent.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index ended the week marginally lower at 1,119.328 points.

Out of 23 active issues, 14 had a positive performance, while another nine closed in the opposite direction.

The 5.1% 1923 Investments plc Unsecured € 2024 registered the best performance, as it closed 2% higher at €103.50.

Conversely, the 4% International Hotel Investments plc Unsecured € 2026 closed 2.2 per cent lower at €99.26.

In the Prospects MTF market, 10 issues were active.

The 5% FES Finance plc Unsecured Euro Bonds 2023-2028 was the most liquid, as it generated a total weekly turnover of €70,000.

