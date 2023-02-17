Updated 11.25am

HSBC Malta has increased its interest rate for home loans and doubled its minimum down payment requirement for first-time buyers.

The bank now requires first-time buyers to stump up 20 per cent of the property value upfront when applying for a loan. Previously, it accepted minimum down payments of 10 per cent.

Information on HSBC’s website also shows that the bank has increased its interest rates for such loans. First-time buyers are now being charged an annual percentage change rate of 3.1 per cent over the term of their loan, versus the 2.7 per cent the bank previously charged.

HSBC did not announce the changes and has not commented about its home loan policies. Times of Malta has contacted the bank for comment.

The change is, however, recent. A customer who obtained an HSBC home loan quotation just two weeks ago told Times of Malta they were offered a €250,000 loan against a 10 per cent down payment.

Banks across Europe have been increasing their interest rates over the past year, as the European Central Bank has tightened credit in response to skyrocketing interest rates.

Locally, however, banking sector executives had said they did not expect home loan interest rates to be impacted, due to the fact that local banks are almost exclusively financed through customer deposits, rather than ECB loans.

According to HSBC’s 2021 accounts – its most recent - the bank had just over €2 billion worth of residential mortgages on its books by the end of that year.

Prime Minister Robert Abela told Times of Malta that he was informed about HSBC's changes on Thursday. Other commercial banks offered different conditions and property buyers could shop around, he said.

How much will the change cost you?

The unannounced changes will come as a shock to first-time buyers hoping to buy a first home in a heated property market, and will further disengage HSBC Malta from the local property mortgage sector.

HSBC's previous classic home loan terms versus its current ones. The previous terms were sourced from an October 5, 2022 version of its page archived by the Wayback Machine.

According to an example provided on the bank’s own website, a person taking out a €170,000 loan now will pay €77 more every month, compared to a person who secured a loan under the previous terms.

Over a 30-year term, a €170,000 loan will now cost a property buyer €248,355. It previously cost them €263,769.

HSBC's down payment and interest rate conditions for buy-to-let properties have remained unchanged.

Rumours that the bank is looking to exit the Maltese market have been swirling for years, following a push by its global arm to disengage from smaller markets to consolidate in larger ones.

In 2020, the Financial Times listed Malta as one of the markets that the global bank intended to drop.

At the time, HSBC Malta had dismissed that report as “speculative”.