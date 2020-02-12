Seventeen HSBC staff have completed the award in Maltese home loan finance offered by the Institute of Financial Services (Ifs) Malta.

These financial services professionals are the first group to attain this qualification since it was up­dated with the latest regulatory changes and made a required quali­fication for anyone working in the area of home loan finance. It is an MQF level 4 qualification and, therefore, goes beyond the Malta Financial Services Authority mandatory level 3 qualification requirement to practise in this area.

Ifs Malta worked closely with HSBC to adapt the delivery times of the course around the busy schedules of the 17 employees without compromising the quality of the programme. All tuition was given by a qualified trainer who is highly knowledgeable in the subject. In the end, all the staff passed in the first sitting, with 11 of them obtaining a distinction.

Peter Gauci, HSBC’s head of distribution, retail banking and wealth management, said: “Our customers expect and deserve the best advice when making such big life decisions. Keeping that in mind we decided to invest in our people through this programme. We congratulate each and every one of them and look forward to increasing the number of people enrolled to further improve the advice, support and service quality we give our customers looking to buy a home.”

Ifs Malta president Kenneth Micallef said: “The award in home loan finance is a home grown quali­fication specifically designed for the local market and is the most professional qualification of its kind in Malta. While congratulating all the HSBC employees for successfully completing the study programme, we look forward to having more home loan professionals qualified in this area from across the financial services sector.”