Currently more people are choosing to become self-employed and develop their ideas into fully fledged businesses. It is now even easier for small business owners to open a bank account thanks to improvements made to HSBC Fusion – designed especially to give greater control over one’s personal and professional life.

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is introducing major changes to the way sole traders can join HSBC Fusion. Opening an account can be quite complicated and take time.

To make the process easier, customers can now apply online from the comfort of their office or home, open an account, submit scanned documents and, if everything is in order, receive a call from a Fusion specialist to confirm a meeting at their branch of choice. During this meeting, they will then be given a fully functional business debit card, access to internet banking and a business current account.

Gregory Inglott, HSBC Malta deputy head of retail banking and wealth management, said: “The enhanced online experience for sole traders will save time, connect customers to the services they need and provide access to dedicated specialists that can help. One of our ambitions at HSBC is to continue investing in the service we provide to business owners and to nurture entrepreneurial spirit.”

HSBC Fusion offers a combined banking service – for professional and personal life – to owners of small businesses with lending needs of up to €100,000 and an annual turnover of up to €1 million. The opening of the Fusion account is completely free.

Eligible Fusion customers enjoy full control over their daily banking transactions by accessing their accounts anytime and anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Each Fusion account is serviced by a dedicated specialist.

More information about HSBC Fusion can be found by visiting any HSBC branch and speaking to the bank’s trained specialists, via the dedicated number 2380 2389 or by visiting https://www.hsbc.com.mt/fusion.