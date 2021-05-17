President George Vella inaugurated HSBC's new flagship branch at the revamped quarters on Triq il-Mithna in Qormi on Monday.

The three-storey branch operates on extended opening hours from 8.30am to 7pm Monday to Friday, and till 12.30pm on Saturdays, with 20 on-site parking spaces, including two charging bays for electric vehicles.

The eco-friendly credentials of the premises are further enhanced through energy-efficient lighting and heating-cooling systems.

These credentials are aligned with HSBC Group’s Net Zero ambition, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement to be Net Zero by 2050 or sooner.

HSBC Malta’s newest branch is among the first branches in the HSBC Group to have the group’s new ‘look and feel’ customer experience and is HSBC Malta’s largest branch.

Beyond the availability of traditional ATMs and deposit machines with assistance available from the HSBC team on the ground floor, the first floor features private meeting rooms where customers are welcome to discuss their requirements with specialist advisers for home and personal loans, financial planning, account opening and credit cards, as well as retail business banking.

The second floor is dedicated to serving Premier customers.