HSBC has confirmed its participation in the Malta Development Bank COVID-19 guarantee scheme.
The government-backed scheme helps banks mitigate credit risk on loans given to businesses experiencing cash flow and liquidity pressures during the coronavirus pandemic, through gaurantees.
Around €350 million has been made available as part of the EU-approved scheme.
In a statement on Wednesday, HSBC said this development complemented a series of initiatives already taken by the bank at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, including capital repayment holidays, fee-free temporary short-term working capital and trade finance support.
Head of Commercial Banking Joyce Grech said: “The launch of the Malta Development Bank COVID-19 Guarantee Scheme will further enable us to support business customers who are looking for financial support during this uncertain time.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us