HSBC Malta is collaborating with the Malta Chamber on the ‘Business Plan for the Planet’ webinar which will take place on April 13 at 2pm. HSBC experts will elaborate on the bank’s commitment towards a sustainable future, at the heart of which lies a pledge to help customers to succeed at the same time as they reduce emissions, thereby reducing the impact of climate change.

HSBC is committed to dedicating considerable financial support to our 1.5m customers

Joyce Grech, head of commercial banking at HSBC Malta, said: “Sustainability, which takes into account the environmental, economic and social impact of a business, is key to creating long-term value. In addition to providing expert guidance and support, HSBC is committed to dedicating considerable financial support to our 1.5 million clients globally, and their partners around the world, to make a lasting sustainable transition to a low-carbon economy.

“This insight and support is also available to customers in Malta and I encourage business leaders to attend this webinar to learn more.”

Besides Grech, the speakers of the webinar will include Sabrin Rahman, head of sustainability, Europe, Middle East and North Africa at HSBC Bank Middle East; Sibel Sirmagul, head of product and propositions, Europe, Global Trade and Receivables Finance, at HSBC Bank; and Hugh R. Blacklock, senior manager, transaction risk management, at HSBC Bank.

More information and to register click on https://www.chamberorganizer.com/Calendar/moreinfo_responsive.php?eventid=390145&org_id=MLTA