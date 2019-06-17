HSBC announced a number of senior management appointments which support implementation of the next phase of the bank’s strategy. Following Michel Cordina’s appointment earlier this year as executive director and head of business development, Joyce Grech succeeds him as head of commercial banking, and Gerard Walsh has been appointed, subject to regulatory approval, as the bank’s new chief risk officer.

CEO Andrew Beane said: “With Michel, Joyce and Gerard’s appointments we are clearly signalling that following completion of our successful risk management programme, HSBC is now increasing focus on growth. I am also proud that in line with our merit-based commitment to diversity and inclusion, two of HSBC’s three business divisions are led by talented female executives.”

Cordina started his banking career in 1981 with Mid-Med Bank Limited and HSBC in 1999. He has worked in various areas of banking in both personal banking and commercial banking business units. He has also led a number of operational and support functions of the bank. Cordina has occupied various executive roles within HSBC Malta including deputy head of operations and head of business transformation. He was also the programme manager responsible for bringing the HSBC UK Contact Centre to Malta. In 2010, he was seconded to HSBC Commercial Banking in London where he performed the role of head of sales performance.

Cordina will work to develop the bank’s business with its primary clients and external stakeholders as it focuses on a balanced return to growth. Facilitating growth in HSBC’s corporate business will be a particular priority. He said: “I am honoured and privileged to be appointed as a director on the bank’s board and very excited to take on this new executive role in my more than 37-year-long association with the bank.”

Appointed chief risk officer in April 2013, Grech has worked with HSBC for 22 years. During her career, she has undertaken a number of roles, principally in Malta. In her new capacity, she will lead the commercial banking business to deliver products and services to the bank’s diverse business customers, supporting them locally and internationally.

“I am very excited at this opportunity to support our business customers directly, helping them to achieve their aspirations,” she said. “My intention is to work more closely with our customers and to employ our resources in ways which help us better understand their needs and, using the HSBC group’s international reach and capabilities, deliver products and services to them to meet those needs.”

Walsh is originally from South Africa and served previously as chief risk officer for HSBC Mauritius before joining HSBC in Malta as head of risk governance and lending services in 2018. Walsh has been with HSBC since January 2007 and during his tenure as chief risk officer, in the Mauritius office, covered both the domestic and offshore operations. He is a certified anti-money laundering specialist and will build on the strong risk management practices already in place, ensuring that growth is achieved in a safe and sustainable manner.

“I am delighted to join the bank’s executive management team and look forward to working with the retail and commercial businesses in partnering for growth, to support Maltese corporates and individuals in achieving their aspirations,” he said.