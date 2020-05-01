HSBC Malta is appointing three new executive committee members. Jesmond Apap will be succeeding Irina Seylanyan as head of global markets, Elizabeth Hardy is being appointed as chief operating officer, succeeding Nikolaos Fertakis and Crawford Prentice will be succeeding Daniel Robinson as head of wealth and personal banking (previously retail banking and wealth management). Seylanyan, Fertakis and Robinson have taken up senior roles within the HSBC Group.

Apap has been with HSBC Malta for the last 31 years and has held a number of key roles that have seen him successfully drive transformation and performance within the bank. In 2009 he moved into balance sheet management, with responsibility for managing cash, liquidity, funding and structural interest rate risk in compliance with group and regulatory norms.

Apap, who will assume his new role with immediate effect, said: “I am truly humbled and delighted to join the bank’s executive management team and look forward to working with and supporting our commercial and retail customers, to fulfil their hopes and ambitions.”

Hardy is presently the chief operating officer, HSBC France Milan branch, having previously been chief operating officer for the HSBC group in Russia and prior to that in Kazakhstan. Hardy has been with the HSBC Group for 37 years. Earlier in her career, she worked in internal audit and human resources.

Hardy said: “I am delighted and feel very privileged to join such a successful and talented team at HSBC Malta. It is obviously a very challenging time for society as a whole and I am committed to working tirelessly with all business partners to continue to provide the very best service and support to our customers and employees.”

Prentice has been with the HSBC group for the past 26 years and has also held a number of senior positions across the group, including deputy CEO and head of customer value management for M&S Bank, as well as head of service recovery, head of people experience and head of regulated distribution for HSBC retail banking and wealth management in the UK. Prentice is currently the chief operating officer for wealth and personal banking in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man.

He said: “I am hugely excited and honoured to have the opportunity to lead the Wealth & Personal Banking business in Malta. I am passionate about supporting our customers and our people as we grow, evolve and continue to improve our customer service and experience.

HSBC Malta’s CEO designate Simon Vaughan Johnson, said: “Jesmond, Liz and Crawford bring a wealth of experience, totalling over 90 years, to the bank’s leadership team. In complementing the rest of the great team at HSBC Malta, our new colleagues will ensure that we continue to deliver excellent customer service and safe growth in a challenging and unpredictable environment. HSBC Malta wishes them all the best and continued success in their new roles”.