HSBC Malta is sponsoring and actively participating in EuroPride 2023, the pan-European event celebrating diversity, inclusion and support for the LGBTIQ+ community.

HSBC will be contributing €35,000, funded by HSBC Malta and HSBC Continental Europe, to support the series of events taking place across Malta from September 7 to 17.

EuroPride, an annual event since 1992, is hosted by a different European city each year, each with an established Pride framework and this year, Malta is hosting the event.

Various events and activities are being organised by voluntary organisation Allied Rainbow Communities (ARC). These include an opening concert, conferences, exhibitions, Pride-themed evenings and the Pride March.

Tha bank says its support of EuroPride 2023 aligns with its commitment to fostering an inclusive society and workplace.

Geoffrey Fichte, CEO of HSBC Malta, said: "At HSBC, we believe in opening up a world of opportunity by celebrating our differences. Our sponsorship of EuroPride 2023 is a testament to this commitment. We're proud to support an event that fosters inclusion and celebrates the diversity that strengthens our communities."

Maria Azzopardi, ARC president, added: “We are delighted that HSBC Malta have chosen to sponsor and participate in EuroPride Valletta 2023. This year is Malta's chance to show the rest of the world what it means to live in a country which places diversity and inclusion at its core and HSBC Malta is one of the many companies across Malta and Gozo that put that philosophy into practice. We are so proud to be able to showcase that during this year's EuroPride celebrations, and show the world the value of good workplace inclusion practices and allyship.”