Ahead of International Women’s Day, employees at HSBC Bank Malta and HSBC Global Services (UK) Limited’s Contact Centre in Swatar, are coordinating donations of toiletry items for more than 150 women in need. These items will be donated to various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who support female victims of violence, mental health problems and homelessness.

Donna Falzon, head of Contact Centre at the HSBC in Swatar said: "This is the fourth consecutive year that HSBC employees in Malta have organised this initiative. Unfortunately, the impact of COVID-19 means that the need this year is even greater as the number of people which these NGOs support increases while resources and donations decline. As in previous years we are asking the public to support this initiative and also donate items to the NGOs we are supporting.”

Members of the public who wish to make a donation can do so directly by contacting the NGO of their choice and coordinating delivery in a safe way to their premises. Due to the current restrictions, HSBC regrets that it is not in a position to accept donations from the public at any of its premises.

The beneficiaries of this year’s initiative include: Dar il-Kaptan (tel: 2145 0103/4/5); St Jeanne Antide Foundation (tel: 2180 9011); Fondazzjoni Suret il-Bniedem which runs Dar Teresa Spinelli in Valletta (tel: 2122 2786); Dar Imelda (tel: 2145 0052) in Birkirkara; Richmond Foundation – Attard Hostel (mob: 7943 7336); YMCA Malta (tel: 2767 5278); and Richmond Foundation – Kappara Hostel (mob: 7937 7992).

These NGOs are welcoming new toiletry items such as hair care products, make-up, nail care items, bed slippers, blankets, face cloths, towels, sanitary products, facial creams, hand creams, body lotions, large nappies, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorant and toothpaste.