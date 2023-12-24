HSBC Malta Foundation has collaborated with 34 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) across Malta to bring essential support and festive cheer to those in need.

This year’s initiative, larger and more encompassing than ever, involved the collection and distribution of a diverse range of items: from basic necessities such as food and personal care items to more specific requests like children’s gifts and educational materials. This variety not only addressed the immediate needs of the beneficiaries but also added a special touch of Christmas joy, especially for children.

HSBC employees, some of the bank’s top clients and various local schools participated in the initiative.

“We are incredibly proud of the impact the HSBC Malta Foundation’s Christmas initiative has had this year,” Geoffrey Fichte CEO for HSBC Malta and chairman of the HSBC Malta Foundation, said.

“Working alongside 34 remarkable NGOs in this particular time of the year, we’ve been able to reach out to numerous families and individuals, providing them with not just necessities, but also a sense of hope and joy during the festive season. It’s a powerful reminder of the true spirit of Christmas – a time for giving, sharing and caring.”

Participating NGOs included The Maltese Association of the Sovereign Order of Malta, Dar Frate Jacoba, Smiling with Jerome, Dar Bjorn, Suret il-Bnieden, The National Foster Care Association, RISe, The Ursuline Sisters, Dar Hosea, the MCAST Student Services, Caritas Malta, The Life Network Foundation, FSWS – Aġenzija Sedqa, St Jean Antide Foundation, SOAR, Richmond Foundation, YMCA, The Soup Kitchen in Valletta, The Malta Trust Foundation, Building Bridges, S.T.A.N.D., Loop Malta, Hospice Malta, Fondazzjoni Sebħ, Fidem, Dar il-Kaptan, Osanna Pia Home, Inspire, Kummissjoni Djakonija Żurrieq, The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation and Fondazzjoni Dar il-Hena. Each contributed significantly to the welfare of different groups within the community.

Apart from the above-mentioned donations, HSBC employees also did their bit to directly support the community spirit and think of the less fortune. The team at HSBC’s Gżira branch baked Christmas logs after office hours and donated them to the Gżira parish priest for distribution to families in need in the area.

The HSBC chief operations officer’s office’s team members kicked off the festive season with a bake sale to raise funds in support of the Malta Autism Centre and the Salesians of Don Bosco. Funds from this bake sale will be utilised to purchase a laptop and two tablets for these two NGOs.