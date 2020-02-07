HSBC Malta Foundation further consolidated its support for Nature Trust – Foundation for Environmental Education FEE Malta’s EkoSkola programme by committing €10,000 towards the initiative. In line with its commitment to actively promote education for sustainable development, the foundation donated another €13,000 for the Water Explorer programme and various water projects carried out in schools.

Besides the Water Explorer Programme and the HSBC Water Programme Scheme, the HSBC Malta Foundation’s contribution supports the Young Reporters for the Environment Programme (YRE) ‒ an international programme, including the YRE Award Ceremony.

This programme encourages students to conduct journalistic investigations about environmental issues and then report it to the local community via articles, photos and video clips.

Other initiatives covered by the foundation’s donations include Eco-School 9th Young People’s Summit, the 14th EkoSkola Parliament Session as well as the Learning About Forests Programme (LEAF) – an international outdoor learning programme promoting awareness and knowledge about the key role forests play for sustainable life on our planet and whether that role is being compromised by the way of life we lead.

“HSBC Malta has been investing in EkoSkola for over 12 years because we believe that the future of our environment requires a mindset change that can be brought about by new generations of citizens choosing to live a more sustainable lifestyle than previous generations,” HSBC Malta’s CEO Andrew Beane said in his address during the summit.,

“Through a set of interrelated actions, EkoSkola programme helps young people to understand and appreciate the opportunity and responsibility that they have to bring about the needed change through simple, yet practical everyday acts,” he added.

Vincent Attard, Nature Trust Malta president, said: “EkoSkola inspires young people to actively engage in their environment by encouraging them to actively protect it. From the classroom, the programme expands to the entire school and eventually nurtures change in the community at large. The EkoSkola programme is an ideal way for schools and students to embark on a meaningful journey towards improving the environment in both the school and the locality.”

The Eco-School programme, known in Malta as EkoSkola, was introduced in Malta in 2002, with six pilot schools. Today, the number of participating schools in Malta and Gozo stands at 123. Eco-Schools, an international programme run by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) among over 19.5 million students in 68 countries worldwide, aims to mobilise schools to encourage students adopt an active role in environmental decision-making in their school and community.

In 2015, the Eco-School programme was recognised by Unesco as the Programme for Education for Sustainable Development in the world.