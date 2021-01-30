The HSBC Malta Foundation has donated €2,000 to the Karl Vella Foundation (KVF), an NGO which supports children whose lives have been disrupted by severe illness or the loss of a close family member.

KVF, via its professionals from various fields, provides all its services free of charge. There are currently over 70 children making use of KVF’s services.

The NGO draws up a care plan for each child participating in its programmes. Each plan is reviewed every three months to ensure the children benefit from the right care and reach their full potential. Both the children and their parents or guardians are provided with psychological support by mental health professionals.

Through KVF’s psycho-educational activities, children can grow physically, emotionally, socially, intellectually and spiritually in a fun, safe and healthy environment. Children attending KVF sessions can also benefit from meeting peers who are going through similar experiences.

Caroline Buhagiar Klass, head of human resources and corporate sustainability at HSBC Malta, said: “Despite the extraordinary environment the current pandemic has created, KVF has continued to provide its services virtually. The current psycho-educational programme includes therapeutic sessions through arts and craft, storytelling, discussions, music, body movement, mindfulness activities and meditation, along with one-to-one support by mental health professionals. The HSBC Malta Foundation is honoured to be able to support this exceptional initiative and to help these children.”