The HSBC Malta Foundation continues to support The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF) through financial support. These donations have helped MCCFF in its ongoing work which includes providing medical assistance to people with rare diseases, social assistance and helping people who live with disabilities.

Simon Vaughan Johnson, CEO of HSBC Bank Malta, said: “The HSBC Malta Foundation has been a long-standing supporter of MCCFF and we have maintained our level of support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe in the important work which MCCFF carries out, not only to help those in need but also, more broadly, to foster solidarity across all elements of our diverse society.”

President George Vella commented: “I would like to express my sincere appreciation to HSBC Malta for the consistent support to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation. On behalf of the hundreds of beneficiaries and their families, I thank you for the support you have been generously providing along the years.”

The services provided by MCCFF include the provision of specialised medicine and treatment for severe chronic illnesses, cancer, and rare diseases through its Medical Assistance Unit.

The foundation’s Social Assistance Unit assists individuals and families experiencing difficulties in the form of household appliances, food vouchers and miscellaneous items donations.

The MCCFF also assists people with disability by financing specialised equipment and funding the cost of specialised therapy programmes as well as covering the costs of travel and subsistence of relatives while accompanying patients abroad.

