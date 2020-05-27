The HSBC Malta Foundation is supporting the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Photo Challenge and The Hunt: Kids’ Virtual Science Quest, two initiatives organised by the Science Centre within the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes (DLAP). Both initiatives are aimed at supporting students’ and parents’ engagement in science-related activities.

The STEM Photo Challenge poster

The STEM Photo Challenge, targets all students in Years nine, 10 and 11. Interested students need to take and submit an original photo related to one (or more) of the following subject-related themes: biology - metabolism; chemistry - chemical reactions; computing - coding; design and technology - resistant materials; mathematics - sequences and physics - reflection. Each applicant can submit only one photo per subject and the submitted photos will be adjudicated by a panel of professionals in relation to the following criteria: theme interpretation and expression; originality and innovation; visual appeal and overall impression or impact. One winner for each subject or theme, announced by the end of June through DLAP’s Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/DLAP-Link-109192847389084/), will receive a €100 voucher.

The Hunt engages students in Years three and four (first category) and Years five and six (second category), in a virtual treasure hunt promoting problem solving and critical thinking. Prizes include science kits sponsored by the HSBC Malta Foundation.

Caroline Buhagiar Klass, head of human resources and corporate sustainability at HSBC Malta, said: “We believe that initiatives such as the STEM Photo Competition and The Hunt: Kids’ Virtual Science Quest, are an excellent way to engage young students in a creative and innovative way. Through a wide variety of initiatives, the HSBC Malta Foundation continues to support the community across Malta and Gozo during these challenging times.”

Those interested in taking part in the STEM Photo Challenge are requested to carefully read the guidelines at http://www.sciencecentrepembroke.com/stem-photo-competition/ prior to registration. The deadline for submissions is Monday, June 15 at 12:30pm. Any queries or clarifications can be put forward to Stephen Bezzina on stephen.bezzina@ilearn.edu.mt.

Meanwhile, for The Hunt: Kid’s Virtual Science Quest, students and their parents are encouraged to join this educational entertaining activity scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 at 10am by accessing the online app Actionbound, for Android or iOS on any electronic smart device. Further information can be accessed through the DLAP Facebook page.