The MSE Equity Price Index recovered some of yesterday’s losses as it advanced by 0.29% to 3,760.357 points. The gains in HSBC, BOV and MaltaPost outweighed the declines in FIMBank, Harvest and the ordinary shares of RS2, while MIA remained unchanged.

HSBC Bank Malta plc advanced by 4.7% to an 8-month high of €0.90, albeit most of today’s shares traded at the €0.82 level (-4.7%). In total, 36,378 shares changed hands across three deals.

Also in the retail banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc advanced by 2.4% to the €0.87 level on three trades totalling 3,907 shares. BOV’s Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Thursday 9 December 2021 to consider the payment of an interim dividend.

MaltaPost plc gained 0.8% as it closed at the €1.20 level on two deals totalling 20,000 shares.

Malta International Airport plc traded flat at the €5.70 level on low activity of 270 shares.

Similarly, PG plc remained at the €2.40 level on a single trade of 1,300 shares. On Thursday 16 December 2021, PG will be publishing its interim financial statements for the six-month period ended 31 October 2021.

Today’s worst performing equity - FIMBank plc – slumped 8.6% to an all-time low of €0.256 on a single deal of 5,441 shares.

Harvest Technology plc shed 1.4% to a 7-month low of €1.44 on a single trade of 2,000 shares.

Also in the technology sector, the ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc eased by 1.2% to the €1.70 level after recovering from an intraday low of €1.65 (-4.1%) across four deals totalling 2,315 shares.

The RF MGS Index moved lower for the first time in three sessions as it declined by 0.15% to 1,091.541 points. Eurozone yields moved marginally higher following better-than-expected industrial activity in Europe’s largest economy in October. Furthermore, concerns about the omicron variant eased as the majority of infections did not result in any severe symptoms.

Yesterday, AX Group plc announced that AX Real Estate plc has been granted approval by the MFSA for the Initial Public Offering of 33,333,333 shares at an offer price of €0.60 per share (subject to an over-allotment option of up to 50,000,000 shares) as well as a €40 million unsecured bond issue at a coupon of 3.5% redeemable in 2032. The prospectus for the combined offer shall be available from 9 December 2021 while the offer period starts on 10 January 2022.

