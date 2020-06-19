Students who open a new student account with HSBC Malta will receive a €50 welcome gift, free online banking, a free Visa International debit card and a discounted fee on withdrawals from other banks’ ATMs.

This offer is available to eligible full-time students aged 16 years and over once their stipend is credited in their HSBC account. Students must also be attending a recognised secondary school, MCAST, sixth form, university or any other established post-secondary or tertiary education institution.

This year’s student campaign has started earlier than usual due to the unique circumstances arising from COVID-19. This means that the customary school visits, where HSBC employees would visit schools and meet students to discuss the student proposition, cannot take place.

The bank will be adopting a fully remote process to open new accounts

Instead, the bank will be adopting a fully remote process to open the students’ new accounts, which means the students will currently not need to call in at any of the bank’s branches, but simply apply online. This processes was implemented with a view of keeping both customers and employees safe.

Gregory Inglott, deputy head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC Malta, said: “We are really pleased to launch an innovative campaign that is in line with the times and serves our student customers well in spite of the current situation. Supporting education and, therefore, students is a key priority for the bank and that is why we launched this new online account opening process. Our aim is to provide students with a strong banking partnership as they pursue their ambitions.”

To review the terms and conditions and apply online to open a student account, visit www.hsbc.com.mt/student.

For more information about HSBC’s support to customers during this uncertain period, visit www.hsbc.com.mt/covid.