Students who open an HSBC student account and deposit their first stipend in it, will receive a €50 welcome gift from the bank as part of its 2023 student campaign, which kicked off on July 3.

Newly onboarded students will also receive a useful welcome pack including a laptop bag, an RFID-blocking card holder and a webcam hide, among other gifts. The campaign will run till the end of October.

An HSBC student account is available to all full-time students aged between 13 and 30 studying in Malta or abroad at secondary or tertiary level. Students will benefit from competitive interest rates, easy access to their accounts via desktop or smartphone, and a debit card which allows payments and cash withdrawals worldwide − all this without any monthly fees.

HSBC Malta strives to simplify the banking process for students as much as possible, and students can perform the majority of the account opening process online and then go to a branch for a short meeting to finalise the application.

Ian Casingena, head of customer and products at HSBC Malta said: “Our student account is a testament to HSBC Malta’s deep commitment to supporting the academic journey of young scholars. Education is a critical investment for the future, and we are proud to provide banking solutions that address the unique needs of these future professionals.”