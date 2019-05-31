HSBC Bank Malta launched a €250 million HSBC International Business Fund (HIBF) to support ambitious companies looking to steer their business to new horizons.

Head of Business Development Michel Cordina said: “The €250m fund enables investors, traders and businesses to embark on new journeys by connecting them to international opportunities. With offices on the ground in 53 countries and territories, and more than 5,000 relationship managers operating worldwide, HSBC is in a unique position to connect potential customers in new markets, provide local insight through our people on the ground, and offer the financial support for businesses in Malta to expand globally. This Fund is also available to assist international businesses who want to invest in Malta to continue assisting the local economy to grow.”

HSBC’s global reach and expertise help approximately 1.5 million business customers – from small businesses to multinationals – unlock their potential.