As part of its growth strategy, HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. has launched a €250 million HSBC International Business Fund (HIBF) to support ambitious companies looking to steer their business to new horizons.

A launch event was held at the Sheer Bastion reflecting the campaign’s sea-faring theme as well as Malta’s rich maritime trade history. It was led by HSBC Malta CEO Andrew Beane together with executive director and head of business development Michel Cordina, and head of commercial banking Joyce Grech.

Cordina said: “The €250m fund enables investors, traders and businesses to embark on new journeys by connecting them to international opportunities. With offices on the ground in 53 countries and territories, and more than 5,000 relationship managers operating worldwide, HSBC is in a unique position to connect potential customers in new markets, provide local insight through our people on the ground, and offer the financial support for businesses in Malta to expand globally. This Fund is also available to assist international businesses who want to invest in Malta to continue assisting the local economy to grow”

HSBC’s global reach and expertise help approximately 1.5 million business customers – from small businesses to multinationals – unlock their potential. HSBC’s relationship managers are supported by specialists in four fields: global trade and receivables finance, global liquidity and cash management, global banking, and insurance and investments.

HSBC Malta CEO said: “Today’s economy is global and interconnected and at HSBC we are able to connect Maltese businesses to fast-growing markets around the world. With the launch of our quarter of a billion-euro International Business Fund we are ready to support local companies that have the ambition to stretch towards new horizons.”

HSBC Malta’s head of commercial banking said: “I am delighted that we are launching this Fund as I take up leadership of HSBC’s commercial banking operations. My team and I are looking forward to assist companies in using HSBC’s capabilities to their best advantage.”