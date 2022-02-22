The MSE Equity Price Index on Tuesday eased by 0.10% to 3,775.920 points reflecting the decline in the share price of MIA. Meanwhile, Loqus traded higher whilst BOV ended unchanged. Trading activity in equities was subdued as only €0.03 million worth of shares changed hands.

HSBC Bank Malta plc published the results for the 2021 financial year. Net interest income dropped by 7.7% to €97.8 million reflecting a contraction in gross interest income and an increase in interest costs.

On the other hand, non-interest income increased by 5.5% to €31 million as the growth in net fee income and other operating income offset the reduction in net trading income.

Meanwhile, the bank’s life assurance subsidiary reported a loss before tax of €3 million due to higher actuarial losses.

Overall, HSBC Malta reported a net profit of €17.8 million which, in turn, translates into a return on equity of 3.67%. The board of directors is recommending a final net dividend of €0.0222 per share which represents a payout of 45%. The dividend will be paid on 21 April to all shareholders as at close of trading on 10 March subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 13 April. The equity remained inactive today.

Also in the retail banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc stayed at the €0.80 level after failing to hold on to an intraday high of €0.81 (+1.25%). A total of 28,888 shares traded.

Malta International Airport plc moved 0.8% lower back to the €6.00 level on a single trade of 333 shares. MIA is due to publish its 2021 full-year results today.

On the Alternative Companies List, Loqus Holdings plc rebounded strongly to recapture the €0.10 level across 60,000 shares.

The RF MGS Index moved higher for the third time in four days as it advanced by 0.23% to 1,039.786 points. Geo-political developments taking place in Ukraine continued to dominate movements across international financial markets after Russia recognised the independence of two separatist Ukrainian regions. Indeed, the price of oil climbed to just under the USD100 mark for the first time since 2014.

