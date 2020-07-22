As of Monday, July 20, HSBC Malta has reopened its Żurrieq (tellerless) branch.

The reopening of the Żurrieq branch follows the recent reopening of another three branches in Birkirkara, Swieqi and Żejtun that will complement the five principal branches that have remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic at Valletta, Mosta, Sliema, Paola and Victoria (Gozo).

HSBC Malta’s CEO, Simon Vaughan Johnson, said: “The situation in Malta has stabilised for now and the lifting of measures, coupled with low numbers of active cases, is allowing us to gradually reopen a number of branches. We are mindful of the need to have the necessary protocols in place, so we are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the continued safety of our customers and employees.”

HSBC Malta’s branch opening hours are from 8.30am till 1.30pm from Monday to Thursday, from 8.30am till 4pm on Friday and from 8.30am till 12.30pm on Saturday.