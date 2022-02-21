The MSE Equity Price Index opened the week in positive territory as it advanced by 0.68% to 3,779.652 points. The strong uplift in the share price of HSBC offset the declines in IHI and VBL whilst BOV, BMIT and Santumas Shareholdings traded unchanged. Trading activity in equities eased to €0.14 million as most of today’s volumes took place in HSBC and BOV.

HSBC Bank Malta plc rallied by 11.8% to the €0.995 level (the highest since mid-May 2020) on a total of 75,606 shares having a market value of €0.07 million. The Bank is due to publish its 2021 full-year results tomorrow. The Directors will also consider the recommendation or otherwise of a final dividend.

Also among the large companies by market value, International Hotel Investments plc retracted by 1.6% back to the €0.60 level albeit on shallow volume.

The other negative performing equity today was VBL plc with a drop of almost 6% to the €0.254 level on a total of 15,000 shares.

Meanwhile, a single deal of 6,300 shares left the share price of BMIT Technologies plc at the €0.49 level.

Bank of Valletta plc stayed at the €0.80 level on a total of 65,958 shares having a market value of €0.05 million.

Santumas Shareholdings plc traded unchanged at the €1.10 level across 4,550 shares.

Malta International Airport plc is due to publish its 2021 full-year results tomorrow. The equity remained inactive today.

The RF MGS Index opened the week in negative territory as it lost 0.14% to 1,037.384 points. Signs of accelerating inflation continued to emerge in Germany as producer prices increased by a record 25% in January when compared to the same month in 2021.

Elsewhere, geo-political tensions between NATO and Russia over Ukraine remained very high despite news that US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to hold a summit to discuss the issue.

On Friday, the Treasury announced that it received a total of 65 bids from institutional investors for the three new Malta Government Stocks for a total value of €251.9 million (nominal). The Treasury exercised part of its over-allotment option and allotted €237.4 million (nominal) in the three fixed rate stocks.

The statistics published by the Treasury indicate that €110 million (nominal) were allotted in the 0.90% MGS 2027 (V) at a weighted average price of 100.99% (YTM: 0.7144%); €58.4 million (nominal) in the 1.60% MGS 2032 (III) at a weighted average price of 102.89% (YTM: 1.2959%); and €69 million (nominal) in the 2.40% MGS 2051 (I) at a weighted average price of 102.03% (YTM: 2.3069%).

