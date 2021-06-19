HSBC Malta has recently sponsored the book prizes presented to the winning schools of Science Safari 2021. The virtual event, which attracted a record number of Year 8 students, was organised by the Science Centre within the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes (DLAP).

Science Safari 2021 forms part of a string of initiatives organised to popularise STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects and enhance scientific literacy.

Lorraine Zammit, branch manager at HSBC Bank Malta, who presented the prizes on behalf of the bank, said: “During a truly multidisciplinary event, participants were requested to carry out research, employ collaborative skills and sharpen their IT skills to compete in solving the clues of the competition. These lifelong skills should be encouraged by all to nurture students’ future employability. On behalf of HBSC, I would like to congratulate the winners and the participants for their exceptional performance.”

Noel Harmsworth, education officer (integrated science) at DLAP, commented: “Over 350 students from 28 schools, competed in this online, science-based treasure hunt, solving clues and riddles that sent them to every corner of their homes in search of applications of scientific knowledge. The Science Centre thanks HSBC Malta for its sponsorship, as well as the continuous support for STEM education.”

The winners of the competition are Zack Garzia, Philip Ebejer Grischenko and Rory MacRae from Stella Maris College, Gżira. Elisa Marie Borg, Aliyah Gili and Kahlen Ciantar from St Theresa College Middle School, Birkirkara placed second; while Amy Smith, Faith Bondin and Julienne Portelli from St Nicholas College Middle School Rabat placed third.

The winners were presented with science kits sponsored by the Science Centre.

On behalf of HSBC Bank Malta, Zammit presented a set of books for the libraries and teachers’ resource rooms at the three winning schools.