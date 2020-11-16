HSBC Malta is supporting an initiative to trial Seppo, a Finnish educational tool which helps educators to teach through games. The Malta pilot project kicked off last month with an introductory webinar and involved 15 educators for whom HSBC has purchased a licence.

The introductory webinar was organised by Kenneth Vella, ambassador designate for Finland and Estonia and headmaster of Mater Boni Consilii St Joseph School, Paola, and supported by HSBC Bank Malta and the Centre for Environmental Education and Research (CEER), University of Malta. It also featured contributions from Maltese educators who have already made use of this software. The tool enables the integration of gamification into pedagogy and teaching methodology.

Glenn Bugeja, corporate sustainability manager at HSBC Malta, said: “HSBC Malta is supporting this pilot project because we understand the importance of finding new ways to give our children the skills they will need throughout their lives. This is a great tool which gives educators the ability to create lessons that combine creativity, collaboration, and the use of skills and knowledge. The webinar, we believe, was able to provide important and useful insights for educators and we look forward to seeing positive outcomes from this pilot project.”

The webinar was introduced by Kenneth Vella and included presentations by Santeri Jakkola, a Finnish educational expert; Stephanie Saliba, a Mater Boni Consilii, St Joseph’s teacher; Matthew Naudi, an educator from Whiz Adventure, and Riku Alkio, CEO of Seppo in Finland. The webinar was concluded by Glenn Bugeja.

Any queries are to be addressed to Kenneth Vella on head@materboniconsilii.edu.mt.