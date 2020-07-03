HSBC Malta is donating €8,000 to The Malta Trust Foundation, as part of its corporate social responsibility activities during these uncertain times.

With this donation, the bank will be supporting The Food Aid Project that The Malta Trust Foundation set up in March to help reach out to the most vulnerable members of society, such as families and individuals severely affected by the socio-economic turmoil that the COVID-19 virus has brought about.

Established in 2015 by Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President Emeritus of Malta and Foundation chairperson, The Malta Trust Foundation is a structure that takes concrete action to support disadvantaged young people aiming for a brighter future through empowerment and psychosocial initiatives.

The Malta Trust Foundation director Sarah Bondin said: “To date, we’ve helped 1,733 families, 24 organisations, and 6,187 individuals.

“Helping such a large number of vulnerable people, including single parents and young fami­lies who are facing unemployment, pensioners depending on a minimum income, foreign workers who do not qualify for the government support scheme, and people who were already living below the poverty line, requires enormous amounts of food.

“We thank HSBC Malta for supporting and enabling us to be there for these vulnerable people in this time of need.”

HSBC Malta CEO designate Simon Vaughan Johnson said: “Initiatives such as The Food Aid Project are an impactful way to help those in need in these exceptional circumstances.

“HSBC Malta recognises that this pandemic is generating hardships for many people and is pleased to be in a position to support such a project.

“The bank thanks the Malta Trust Foundation for all that it does to assist the most vulnerable members of our community.”