HSBC Malta has launched a series of measures to support personal customers, employed in a range of sectors, who may be affected by the current COVID-19 outbreak.

These measures which are available immediately depending on the customer’s circumstances and eligibility criteria, include a three-month capital repayment moratorium on home loans and personal loans.

To further support customers, HSBC has created a specific microsite www.hsbc.com.mt/covid. Through this site, customers are able to fill in a form requesting assistance, which will then be directed to the appropriate teams.

Requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Michel Cordina, executive director and head of business cevelopment at HSBC Malta said: “The COVID-19 outbreak is clearly creating significant disruption for everyone and it is important for us as a bank to support those customers who may find themselves in a challenging situation through no fault of their own. HSBC is committed to giving its full contribution towards helping the community and the Maltese economy through this period and will continue to monitor the situation and, should it be necessary, further adapt these measures.”

Gregory Inglott, deputy head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC Malta said: “During these challenging times, we want to keep as close to our customers as possible to support their financial wellbeing. We are here to help, and, at this time, we urge all customers to consider digital means of banking through cards, mobile and internet banking.”