HSBC Malta has supported the Richmond Foundation’s Gift of Therapy initiative with a donation of €5,000.

The Gift of Therapy initiative provides free therapy sessions to people in the community who need such support but who are unable to pay for it. The initiative has been relaunched following a significant increase in demand for the Foundation’s services during the COVID-19 crisis. Despite the challenging environment, the foundation and its employees have continued delivering services to persons in need of well-being support.

This donation continues to build on HSBC Malta’s ongoing collaboration with the Richmond Foundation, which provides free mental health and well-being services to more than 2,000 people per year in Malta and Gozo.

Stephania Dimech Sant, CEO at Richmond Foundation, explained: “We appreciate HSBC’s kind gesture immensely and believe it further cements the valuable relationship we have built over the years. COVID-19 has impacted Richmond significantly as can be seen from the fact that our 1770 helpline has gone from receiving 200 calls per month to 500 calls per week.

“Delivering the necessary professional support to every person in Malta and Gozo who needs it requires both people and money so we hope this donation also serves to encourage others to contribute to our Gift of Therapy initiative.”

Caroline Buhagiar Klass, head of human resources and corporate sustainability at HSBC Malta, said: “HSBC has always greatly valued its relationship with the Richmond Foundation and we continue to support the organisation. We recognise the positive impact that professional therapy and well-being support brings and are delighted to be able to provide assistance to the foundation’s Gift of Therapy initiative for the benefit of people in the community.”