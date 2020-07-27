HSBC Malta has donated €12,000 to cover the operational costs of the Malta Red Cross Society for the next three years.

The donation is made up of €7,000 from the HSBC Malta Foundation and an additional €5,000 which was raised by HSBC employees in Malta in an initiative entitled ‘Moving Together for a Good Cause’.

Employees volunteered to individually cycle, run, walk or swim a distance of their choice during the last weekend of June and the distances covered were converted into points, which in turn were transformed into cash.

Caroline Buhagiar Klass, head of Human Resources and Corporate Sustainability at HSBC Malta, said: “HSBC Malta has been supporting the Malta Red Cross Society since 2000, because we recognise the essential role that the society has in our islands whenever an emergency crops up. We are delighted to be able to support the society and their dedicated members who provide these most important public services. Our contributions are both a clear sign of appreciation and an encouragement for these volunteers. A big ‘thank you’ to our colleagues who exceeded the ‘Moving Together for a Good Cause’ target.”

Paulette Fenech, director general at the Malta Red Cross Society, said: “Today, we can look back at our work with pride as we list our numerous achievements over the years. The dedicated volunteers donate their time and skills to improve the lives of others by contributing to the numerous activities our humanitarian organisation is involved in. To mention just a few, these include the provision of first aid, ambulance service, work with the refugees and migrants, delivery of first aid courses, dissemination of the movement principles and international humanitarian law, support to the Maltese health and civil protection authorities, disaster preparedness and response, raising awareness on the importance of first aid knowledge and international response during major disasters.

“Furthermore, the financial support of a number of corporate members and sponsors, ensures that the Malta Red Cross Society remains on active stand-by for any emergency requiring our intervention. We thank HSBC Malta for their constant support throughout the years.”

For more information about Malta Red Cross Society activities and services, send an e-mail to info@redcross.org.mt.