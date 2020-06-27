HSBC Malta is sponsoring TradeMalta’s COVID-19 Export Response Scheme aimed at businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Enterprises impacted by the pandemic may be eligible for financial support from TradeMalta to assist with switching their international marketing efforts to digital channels and training their staff in digital marketing. They may also benefit from compensation for unrecoverable expenses related to cancelled trade events.



Anton Buttigieg, CEO of TradeMalta, said: “The COVID-19 Export Response Scheme provides enterprises with financial assistance to invest in digital marketing channels to promote their products and services internationally and also train staff in digital marketing through eLearning courses. Having the full support of HSBC Malta, the scheme will assist exporters to switch to digital channels, build capacity in digital marketing, and mitigate the impact on their business.”



Joyce Grech, head of commercial banking at HSBC Malta, said: “Our support for the TradeMalta COVID-19 Export Response Scheme is aligned with our focus on encouraging businesses to switch their export efforts to digital. The past few months have shown the value of going digital, which reduces companies’ need to move paper around. Our global trade and receivables finance colleagues are leveraging the new digital capabilities of the HSBC Group to make trade finance simpler, safer and faster for our clients.”



For more information regarding TradeMalta’s Export Response Scheme, send an e-mail on info@trademalta.org, call on 2247 2400 or visit www.trademalta.org.

