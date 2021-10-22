Trade Malta, a public-private partnership between the government and the Malta Chamber dedicated to helping local business internationalise, is launching an enhanced version of its Global Growth Programme. In this endeavour, TradeMalta will be supported by its strategic partner, HSBC Bank Malta.

The programme is chiefly aimed at businesses that already have some international experience and are looking to expand further. In 2022, selected firms will be eligible for co-funding of up to 50 per cent of approved expenses towards their international growth, subject to a capping of €10,000. The deadline for applications for funding is November 19.

Applicants will be selected after a competitive adjudication process which will focus on factors such as feasibility, chances of success, local job creation potential and the company’s preparedness to internationalise further.

The scheme will support selected companies to visit potential clients abroad, attend fairs and conferences, produce international marketing material, develop and optimise websites, carry out international market research and host potential client visits to Malta.

Anton Buttigieg, chief executive officer at Trade Malta, said: “I am delighted that we are re-launching our Global Growth Programme as part of our effort to support Malta-based businesses to expand overseas.

“This year, we will be offering an enhanced version of our popu­lar programme by targeting exporters who already have experience in internationalisation, together with those who have clear export plans in hand.

“I am confident that the Global Growth Programme will enable them to take their export journey to the next level and increase further their international business development.”

Joyce Grech, head of commercial banking at HSBC Malta, said: “HSBC’s international connectivity and invaluable market insight have, over the years, been instrumental in supporting hundreds of Maltese businesses in their international ambitions.

“The bank has also launched initiatives such as the HSBC International Business Fund, specifically created to provide financial support to firms looking to expand internationally.

“Through our strategic partnership with TradeMalta, we have continued to strengthen this support despite the challenges created by the pandemic. As the global economy now looks forward, we remain committed to helping Maltese businesses grow and thrive internationally.”

The eligibility criteria to participate and the detailed adjudication criteria are available at www.trademalta.org.