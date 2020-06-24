HSBC Malta is supporting a series of five webinars, organised by TradeMalta, on international business. The webinars will tackle artificial intelligence as a strategic tool for growth, effective networking, digital marketing strategies, trading with Namibia, and the future of supply chains and trade finance.

Joyce Grech, head of commercial banking at HSBC Malta, said: “HSBC has been a strategic partner of TradeMalta since its inception and these webinars are the latest in a series of joint initiatives designed to support Maltese businesses in their international aspirations. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, it is more important than ever for businesses to understand what opportunities exist and the services and technologies available to access them, especially at a time when travel remains difficult. These seminars will undoubtedly provide some excellent and relevant insights.”

Anton Buttigieg, CEO of TradeMalta, said: “This series of webinars is another initiative aimed at assisting Maltese businesses to sharpen their skills to prepare them for the coming months. Having the full support of HSBC Malta means that we continue delivering support to local businesses during these challenging times.”

Each of the webinars will be led by experts in their respective fields. These will include Gege Gatt from EBO.ai, Jes Camilleri from Think Talent, Matthew Sammut from ICE Malta and Henoch U. Ramakhutla, Namibia’s High Commissioner and Commercial Counsellor. HSBC’s Sibel Sirmagul and Gaetano Sammut will also lead a webinar on the future of supply chains and trade finance. This latter webinar will take place on July 23.

More information regarding TradeMalta’s series of webinars on international business is available by sending an e-mail to info@trademalta.org, by calling on 2247 2400 or visiting www.trademalta.org.