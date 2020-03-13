HSBC Malta announced that with effect from Saturday, March 14, its branch network will temporarily operate from the bank’s five principal locations: Valletta, Mosta, Sliema, Paola and Victoria Gozo.

In a statement, the bank said this will enable it to provide the best possible service to customers while also supporting employees managing the impact of school closures on their families. The bank will re-commence operations from its other branch locations in due course.

The bank reminds customers that the majority of services can be availed of by using credit and debit cards, mobile, internet, ATM and deposit machine services. The bank encourages customers to limit branch visits to essential matters only, at this time.

More information on HSBC Malta’s services as available on http://www.hsbc.com.mt/covid