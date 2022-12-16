HSBC Bank Malta won the National Corporate Voluntary Organisations Award at the National Volunteer Awards 2022, organised by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector.

The awards, which have been held since 2011 under the patronage of the president, recognise the work of people/entities who make a positive contribution to society and who are an inspiration to others.

This year, there were five categories: the National Award for Volunteering; Youth Volunteer Award; Voluntary Organisation Award; National Corporate Voluntary Organisations Award; and a new award sponsored by the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations, the Victor Calvagna award for Children-in-Volunteering.

The awards were held in the presence of President George Vella, the Minister of Inclusion, Voluntary Organisations and Consumer Affairs, Julia Farrugia Portelli, the chairperson of the Council Noel Camilleri, the Voluntary Commissioner Jesmond Saliba, and the CEO of the Council, Mauro Pace Parascandalo.

Simon Vaughan-Johnson, CEO of HSBC Malta and chairman of the HSBC Malta Foundation said: “HSBC Malta is committed to supporting the community that we serve through multiple volunteering activities.

“This award was made possible thanks to the direct involvement and commitment of our staff and all the work being carried out by the HSBC Malta Foundation. The National Corporate Voluntary Organisations Award belongs to every single one of our HSBC staff volunteers who have once again distinguished themselves in service to our community.”