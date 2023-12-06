HSBC Malta has won the Bank of the Year Award for Malta awarded by The Banker, an international financial affairs publication published by The Financial Times. The awards ceremony took place at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane on November 30.

Since 2000, The Banker’s Bank of the Year Award has been the benchmark for excellence in the global banking industry, encompassing over 120 countries worldwide. The awards are adjudicated by a panel of editors, featuring regional and sector specialists, ensuring a comprehensive and fair evaluation process. The judging criteria focus on the improvements made by banks over the past 12 months, fostering an environment where both small and large banks compete on an equitable platform.

HSBC Malta’s success was attributed to its significant progress in various areas, including earnings, capital growth, return on equity, and the adoption of innovative technologies.

CEO Geoffrey Fichte, who accepted the award on behalf of HSBC in London, said: “This award is testament to the unwavering efforts of the dedicated team at HSBC Malta. In today’s dynamic landscape, achieving success demands elevated standards across every aspect of the business. This award underscores our industry leadership in Malta. I would like to thank our esteemed customers and shareholders for their steadfast support and consistent trust in HSBC Malta for their banking and investment needs.”

A detailed overview of HSBC Malta’s win will be highlighted in the December issue of The Banker, providing readers with peer-reviewed insights into the bank’s outstanding contributions and accomplishments over the past year.