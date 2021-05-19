HSBC Malta’s new flagship branch, 80 Mill Street in Qormi, has been inaugurated by President George Vella. Built around customer insights and evolving customer needs, it has been designed to offer customers convenience and flexibility.

The three-storey branch operates on extended opening hours from 8.30am to 7pm from Monday to Friday, and from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturdays, with 20 on-site parking spaces, including two charging bays for electric vehicles. The eco-friendly credentials of the premises are further enhanced through energy-efficient lighting and heating-cooling systems. These credentials are aligned with HSBC Group’s Net Zero ambition, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement to be Net Zero by 2050 or sooner.

HSBC Malta’s newest branch is among the first branches in the HSBC Group to have the group’s new ‘look and feel’ customer experience and is HSBC Malta’s largest branch in the country.

Beyond the availability of traditional ATMs and deposit machines with assistance available from the HSBC team on the ground floor, the first floor features private meeting rooms where customers can discuss their requirements with specialist advisers for home and personal loans, financial planning, account opening and credit cards as well as retail business banking. The second floor is dedicated to serving Premier customers.

Simon Vaughan Johnson, CEO at HSBC Malta, said: “Our new branch represents a new way of banking that embodies our drive to deliver a suite of world-class banking services as we strive to open up a world of opportunities for our customers.

“We aim to offer an enhanced customer experience that is underpinned by convenience and flexibility. Across all touchpoints, whether it is in branches, on the phone, or through our digital services, HSBC is committed to delivering the best possible customer experience. The significant investments we have made across all these channels are designed to help customers in Malta stay in control of their finances wherever they are and whatever their needs may be.”

President Vella remarked: “After what we have been through because of the pandemic, we are presently going through a renewed sense of hope. New beginnings give us a strong sense of motivation. This has been a year like no other, and I note with pleasure that the severe difficulties and complications brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic did not dampen your determination to proceed with this ambitious project. The work carried out on these premises is a result of a clear vision and months of detailed planning.”