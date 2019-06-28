HSBC Bank Malta has reported that all three main business lines – retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking and global markets – have continued to be profitable during the six-month period under review.

Andrew Beane, director and chief executive officer of HSBC Bank Malta plc, said: “These are a good set of results as the bank emerges from implementation of its successful risk management strategy with increasing momentum. Strategically we are now focused on delivery of world-class customer service to support growth.

Progress in retail banking is ahead of expectations with significant market share gains achieved in new customer acquisition and home loans without increasing risk appetite. Retail banking will also benefit from a number of digital innovations the bank will launch in the second half of the year.

“Following completion of significant risk management actions, commercial banking has now stabilised and the performance of our insurance company improved. Both of these divisions require further work to increase profitability and are a strategic focus for the board. We have launched a quarter of a billion-euro lending fund to signal to the market that our commercial division has returned to a growth focus.”

He added: “Progress on costs is encouraging and the bank is committed to further reduce its cost efficiency ratio over time. Additionally, HSBC’s signature credit discipline has delivered further reductions to the risk profile of our portfolio. While Malta’s economic performance and outlook remain positive, we are positioning the bank for the long-term economic cycle and remain cautious in growing exposure to higher risk sectors such as corporate real estate.

“We welcome actions being taken by the local authorities to reform corporate insolvency practices and augur this be completed at pace. The bank’s capacity to better use its capital to support lending into the economy and, if appropriate, higher dividends will significantly increase once these reforms are concluded.”

Concluding, he said: “Finally, as is the case with all Domestic Systemically Important Banks in the Single Supervisory Mechanism, HSBC is in early stage discussions with the European Central Bank Single Resolution Board to understand the requirements that will apply for new Required Eligible Liabilities, commonly known as MREL. MREL is likely to further increase capital requirements for the sector and the bank intends to provide more detail with the 2019 annual results as these requirements become clearer.”

Profit attributable to shareholders amounted to €13.6m resulting in earnings per share of 3.8 cents compared with 4.0 cents in the first half of 2018. The board proposed to maintain the current dividend payout ratio of 30 per cent and recommended an interim gross dividend of 1.7 cents per share (1.1 cents per share net of tax). The interim dividend will be paid on September 18 to shareholders who are on the bank’s register as at August 16.

The bank is committed to further reduce its cost efficiency ratio over time

Net interest income (‘NII’) decreased marginally to €53.6m compared with €54.1m in the same period in 2018 with contraction in the commercial bank loan book interest and further decline in the average yield on the investment book. The decline was largely offset by the growth in NII within the mortgage book and effective management of excess liquidity.

Non-interest income (fees and commissions and trading income) reduced by €0.6m which is largely driven by a reduction in fees due to the disposal of a specific insurance portfolio in December 2018 and a reduction in management fees within the Asset Management Company partly offset by strong performance in foreign exchange.

Operating expenses reduced by two per cent to €53.6m compared with €54.9m in the same period in 2018. This reduction reflects the bank’s continuous focus on cost control and the implementation of initiatives at cost base streamlining through outsourcing and processes optimisation.

Expected Credit Loss (ECL) was a release of €1.0m versus a charge of €3.4m in 2018. This year’s results benefited from the non-reoccurrence of the significant ECL seen in 2018.

The bank continues to maintain a conservative provisioning approach. Overall asset quality remained satisfactory and total non-performing loans further declined from €136m to €125m during the first six months of 2019.

The effective tax rate is 35 per cent. This translated into a tax expense of €7.3m, €5.5m higher than the same period in 2018. During the first six months of 2018, the bank benefitted from a specific tax treatment applied on a one-off transaction.

HSBC Life Assurance (Malta) Limited reported a profit before tax of €2.4m, 39 per cent higher than the same period of 2018. The increase was partly driven by positive market movements in 2019 which were not seen in the first half of 2018. In addition, the insurance subsidiary registered a two per cent increase in premium income, as a result of the growth in pensions post the launch of the new Employee Pension Plan to all HSBC Bank Malta employees in December 2018.

Net loans and advances to customers stood at €3,183m, €73m higher than at December 31, 2018 with strong growth across the RBWM mortgage portfolio and marginal growth in the commercial lending book.

The bank’s financial investments portfolio increased by €53m to €958m and composed of highly rated securities and is conservatively positioned with the lowest investment grade of A-.

Customer accounts were €4,850m as at June 30, €38m or one per cent lower than at December 31, 2018 with increases in retail deposits offset by reduction in commercial banking deposits. The bank maintained a healthy advances-to-deposits ratio of 66 per cent and its liquidity ratios were well in excess of regulatory requirements.

The bank’s common equity tier 1 capital was 16.2 per cent as at June 30, up from 14.6 per cent at the end of 2018 well above regulatory requirements. Total capital ratio increased to 18.8 per cent compared to 17 per cent at December 31, 2018.