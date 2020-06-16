HSBC Malta will be reopening its branches in Birkirkara, Swieqi and Żejtun on Monday to complement the five branches that have remained open amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The branches will resume their services, including wealth management, as per normal branch opening hours, the bank said.



During the COVID-19 crisis, HSBC has continued to offer services through five principal branches: Valletta, Mosta, Sliema, Paola and Victoria (Gozo).



HSBC Malta’s CEO designate, Simon Vaughan Johnson, said that as the country begins to emerge from the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 outbreak, HSBC is also starting to increase branch coverage to continue providing the best possible service to customers.

The bank has implemented the necessary protocols to ensure the continued safety of all customers and employees, and this remained its priority.

The bank continued to encourage customers to use HSBC’s digital solutions for their banking needs.

HSBC Malta’s branch opening hours are from 8.30am to 1.30pm from Monday to Thursday, from 8.30am to 4.30pm on Friday and from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday.



The bank reminded customers that the majority of services can be availed of by using credit and debit cards, mobile, internet, ATM and deposit machine services.



For appointments or further information, please contact HSBC Malta’s Contact Centre on 2380 2380, or here.