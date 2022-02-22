HSBC Malta has reported a profit before tax of €26.9 million in 2021.

This represents an increase of €16.4 million or 157% when compared to the previous year. The adjusted profit before tax of €29.7 million increased by €19.2 million, or 184% when compared to 2020. The adjusted profit before tax for 2021 excludes the impact of a restructuring provision of €2.8 million.

The reported profit attributable to shareholders was €17.8 million, resulting in earnings per share of 4.9 cents compared with 2.1 cents in the same period in 2020.

Net interest income decreased by 8% to €97.8 million when compared to the previous year.

The decrease was mainly driven by lower average yields on debt securities, tighter margins and placement of surplus liquidity at negative rates. This was partially offset by lower interest paid on customer deposits and changes in deposit composition towards short-term placements.

Net fee income increased by €3.1 million compared to 2020, driven by increased activity across cards, payments and credit facilities, as well as new fees introduced during the year to partially offset the increased cost of providing services and products to customers.

Net trading income decreased by €3 million, mainly due to fair value gains on equity investments reported in 2020. These equity investments were fully disposed of in 2020.

During the year, the bank reported a release of expected credit losses (ECL) of €1 million, compared to a charge reported in 2020 of €25.6 million.

In 2020, higher ECL were booked to reflect the prevailing negative outlook and uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The net release in 2021 mainly reflected the performance of specific customers rather than an improvement in the economic outlook. In 2021, the bank's commercial banking business reported a net release of €1.6 million in view of the fact that recoveries on non-performing loans and improved performance for a number of corporate names outweighed charges linked to credit deterioration of other customers.

Wealth and personal banking incurred a net charge of €0.6 million as charges relating to extended moratoria measures exceeded reported recoveries.

Operating costs for the year amounted to €105.4 million, compared to €97.4 million reported in 2020. 2021 operating expenses include a restructuring provision of €2.8 million.

Excluding the restructuring provision, expenses increased by €5.2m or 5% compared to the previous year.

While the bank continued to achieve sustainable savings from the transformation programmes announced in 2019 and 2021, non-staff costs increased by €9.5m.

The increase in non-staff costs was driven by compliance costs due to increased monitoring, transformation expenses, regulatory fees, fraud losses, as well as higher investment in digitalisation.

The effective tax rate was 34%. This translated into a tax expense of €9.1m, €6.3m higher than the €2.9m expense for 2020. While the increase in tax expense arose mainly as a result of increased profits, in 2020, the bank also benefitted from a tax exemption on a particular transaction.

Life Assurance

HSBC Life Assurance (Malta) Ltd reported a loss before tax of €3 million compared to a loss of €9.1 million reported in 2020.

The positive variance in profitability of €6.1 million is mainly attributable to better market conditions, whereby fears of rising inflation led to increased interest rates that positively impacted revenues by €7.7 million.

Growth was also achieved due to higher new business versus the previous year of €0.5 million and lower expenses incurred of €1.2 million.

However, performance was negatively impacted by higher actuarial losses of €3.3 million, mainly driven by the prediction of future negative experience for a legacy product.