HSBC Malta Foundation in collaboration with the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes (DLAP) has launched ‘STEM Camps @ Aquarium’ targeting Year 4 students.

The initiative is aligned to the bank’s Future Skills programme which cultivates employability as well as financial capability in the communities in which it operates.

Through the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Camps participation, students further develop their critical thinking, life career and innovative future skills, necessary to equip them for active citizenship and employability.

During the activity, students visit the Malta National Aquarium at Qawra together with their teachers and MNA presenters cruise through the aquarium in groups of four and work a set of problem-solving tasks related to science and mathematics.

The STEM Camps initiative was also extended to Year 7 students through STEM Camps@Esplora.

Desiree Scicluna Bugeja, assistant director at DLAP, said: “The STEM Camps initiative aims to engage students in learning STEM while developing valuable skills such as digital, learning and innovation and life skills that will facilitate students’ transition to employment and active citizenship.”

Stuart Fairbairn, CEO of HSBC Life Assurance (Malta), representing the bank, said: “This latest initiative builds on our ongoing cooperation with Science Centre, it exemplifies excellence in the theoretical and practical STEM education and meaningfully promotes the value of hands-on learning.”