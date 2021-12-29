HSBC is restricting in-person cash withdrawals inside its branches, in an attempt to reduce queues and crowding amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, customers can only withdraw a minimum of €500 from a cash teller inside a branch. Any withdrawals below that amount must be made from one of the bank’s ATMs.

Customers who need help in using an ATM will be assisted by a bank staff member. Customers without a debit card will be given a one-time waiver to make a single cash withdrawal at the teller, and then asked to apply for a debit card.

The bank had introduced a similar minimum cash withdrawal policy at the start of the pandemic.

As an additional precautionary measure, HSBC said it was also advising customers to only visit bank branches if they have a prior appointment for non-cash services. To do so, customers can call 2380 2380 or visit www.hsbc.com.mt

The bank’s Qormi branch will also be limiting services to morning hours only between Wednesday and Friday, December 31. The branch will close at 1.30pm on those days.